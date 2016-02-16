BRIEF-Shandong Hiking International scraps asset restructuring
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
Feb 16 Game Digital Plc :
* Game Digital acquires SocialNat
* Acquisition from Social Electronica Sports Company S.L. and certain other individuals
* According to SuperData 1 , in 2015 eSports was estimated to have generated c$748 million of revenue globally and is forecast to reach $1.9 billion by the end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results