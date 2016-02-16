Feb 16 Game Digital Plc :

* Game Digital acquires SocialNat

* Acquisition from Social Electronica Sports Company S.L. and certain other individuals

* According to SuperData 1 , in 2015 eSports was estimated to have generated c$748 million of revenue globally and is forecast to reach $1.9 billion by the end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)