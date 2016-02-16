BRIEF-Allgon: Satmission signs a framework agreement
* SATMISSION SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT OF 180 ADVANCED ANTENNA SYSTEMS TO BE DELIVERED OVER THREE YEARS
Feb 16 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Extraordinary general meeting of the Singulus Technologies approves the restructuring concept of the company with a majority of more than 90 pct of the present capital
* Some shareholders have filed an objection to the resolutions
MUMBAI, May 18 India's Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.