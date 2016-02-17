Feb 17 Grammer AG :

* Grammer's group revenue exceeds 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) for the first time in fiscal year 2015

* Revenue exceeds 1.4 bilion euros for first time in fiscal year 2015

* Further growth and higher profitability expected in 2016

* Expects a continuation of volatile and challenging market conditions in 2016

* EBIT of roughly 42.6 million euros in 2015, thus slightly exceeding forecast

* Business performance was influenced by another slump in Brazilian market, appreciable slowing of Chinese commercial vehicle market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)