* Results for the full year ended 31 December 2015

* FY 2015: solid progress despite oil & gas challenge

* FY revenue ahead 27 pct at constant FX to £1.1bn; revenue exceeds £1bn for first time

* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 20 pct (at constant fx) to £172m.

* Final div up 14.3 pct to 14.4 pence/shr

* 13 pct increase in full year dividend to 20.7p per share

* Is nonetheless confident of continuing our track record of balanced profitable growth in 2016

* Looks to complement this balanced organic growth with value-adding acquisitions