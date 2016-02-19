UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Essentra Plc :
* Results for the full year ended 31 December 2015
* FY 2015: solid progress despite oil & gas challenge
* FY revenue ahead 27 pct at constant FX to £1.1bn; revenue exceeds £1bn for first time
* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 20 pct (at constant fx) to £172m.
* Final div up 14.3 pct to 14.4 pence/shr
* Total div 20.7 pence/shr
* 13 pct increase in full year dividend to 20.7p per share
* Is nonetheless confident of continuing our track record of balanced profitable growth in 2016
* Looks to complement this balanced organic growth with value-adding acquisitions
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.