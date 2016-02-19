UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :
* FY revenue rose 2.5 pct to 847 mln stg
* FY pretax profit fell 42 pct to 109 mln stg
* In first 31 days of trading in 2016 group revpar decreased by 5.9 pct
* Group revpar for 2015 increased by 0.6 pct to £71.98 (2014: £71.55)
* Group revpar for 2015 in constant currency decreased by 1.3 pct
* Main contributor to reduction of 1.3 pct in revpar was performance of group's Asian hotels
* Recommend a final ordinary dividend of 4.34p per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for year of 6.42p per share
* Final dividend 4.34 penceper share
* Total div 6.42 pence/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.