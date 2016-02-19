Feb 19 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* FY revenue rose 2.5 pct to 847 mln stg

* FY pretax profit fell 42 pct to 109 mln stg

* In first 31 days of trading in 2016 group revpar decreased by 5.9 pct

* Group revpar for 2015 increased by 0.6 pct to £71.98 (2014: £71.55)

* Group revpar for 2015 in constant currency decreased by 1.3 pct

* Main contributor to reduction of 1.3 pct in revpar was performance of group's Asian hotels

* Recommend a final ordinary dividend of 4.34p per share, giving a total ordinary dividend for year of 6.42p per share

