Feb 23 Aker Asa
* agreement to sell real estate assets to Kjell Inge Roekke
and his company Resource Group TRG AS
* together with external financing, transactions will
release nok 1.55 billion in cash to aker and holding companies
upon completion
* transaction comprises 25 per cent of shares in Fornebu
Gateway real estate consortium and shares in aker maritime
finance as, which owns eight industrial properties acquired from
Akastor ASA
* The sale will generate a total cash consideration of NOK
952 million
* Prior to the transaction, Aker will receive proceeds of
NOK 600 million from external financing of the Akastor
industrial properties
* Aker will recognise a gain of NOK 90 million from the
transaction, as a result of profit accumulated during the period
owned by Aker and reduced tax liabilities
* Selling our real estate properties to Kjell Inge Roekke
and TRG will free up cash to Aker, while still enable us to
maintaining control over facilities that are of strategic
importance to both Akastor and Aker Solutions
* retains a solid cash buffer to seize opportunities that
may arise in current market downturn
* Kjell Inge Røkke is Aker's chairman and principal
shareholder, and is also TRG's majority shareholder. The
agreements therefore constitute related-party transactions. The
sales processes were conducted at arm's length, in compliance
with Aker's own guidelines for related-party transactions
