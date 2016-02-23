Feb 23 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Statement re. press comment

* Potential merger of equals between London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Board of LSE and management board of Deutsche Boerse confirm that they are in detailed discussions about a potential merger of equals of two businesses

* Potential merger would be structured as an all-share merger of equals under a new holding company

* Based on this exchange ratio, parties anticipate that deutsche boerse shareholders would hold 54.4 per cent, and LSE shareholders would hold 45.6 per cent of enlarged issued

* Under terms lse shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.4421 new shares in exchange for each lse share

* Under terms deutsche boerse shareholders would be entitled to receive one new share in exchange for each deutsche boerse share

* Combined group would have a unitary board composed of equal numbers of lse and deutsche boerse directors

* All key businesses of LSE and Deutsche Boerse would continue to operate under their current brand names

* Potential merger, if completed, would be classified as a reverse takeover under listing rules of financial conduct authority

* Discussions between parties remain ongoing regarding other terms and conditions of potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)