Feb 23 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Statement re. press comment
* Potential merger of equals between London Stock Exchange
Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse Ag
* Board of LSE and management board of Deutsche Boerse
confirm that they are in detailed discussions about a potential
merger of equals of two businesses
* Potential merger would be structured as an all-share
merger of equals under a new holding company
* Based on this exchange ratio, parties anticipate that
deutsche boerse shareholders would hold 54.4 per cent, and LSE
shareholders would hold 45.6 per cent of enlarged issued
* Under terms lse shareholders would be entitled to
receive 0.4421 new shares in exchange for each lse share
* Under terms deutsche boerse shareholders would be entitled
to receive one new share in exchange for each deutsche boerse
share
* Combined group would have a unitary board composed of
equal numbers of lse and deutsche boerse directors
* All key businesses of LSE and Deutsche Boerse would
continue to operate under their current brand names
* Potential merger, if completed, would be classified as a
reverse takeover under listing rules of financial conduct
authority
* Discussions between parties remain ongoing regarding
other terms and conditions of potential merger
