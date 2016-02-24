Feb 24 International Personal Finance Plc
:
* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share
* FY revenue 735.4 million stg vs 783.2 mln stg
* 34 pct growth in credit issued in FY
* New legislation in Poland and Slovakia will impact our
profitability materially in 2016 and beyond
* Total dividend up 3.3 percent to 12.4 penceper share
* Strong underlying growth in profit before tax and
exceptional items of 10 pct
* FY EPS 37.1 pence
* "we expect regulatory headwinds to continue"
* FY profit before taxation 100.2 million stg
