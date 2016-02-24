UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
Feb 24 Wilmington Plc :
* H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 4.5 million stg
* H1 revenue rose 7 percent to 49.4 million stg
* Interim dividend 3.8 penceper share
* H1 adjusted EBITA 2 increased 7 pct to 9.7 millon stg (2014: £9.1m)
* H1 adjusted earnings per share 5 up 11 pct at 7.93p (2014: 7.17p)
As in previous years Wilmington remains second half weighted and outlook for 2015/16 remains unchanged
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.