Feb 24 Aareal Bank AG
* Bank plans to continue to distribute an ordinary dividend
of approximately 50 percent of earnings per share (EPS) for
financial years from 2016 onwards
* for financial years 2016 until 2018 it is planned to add a
supplementary dividend, increasing from 10 pct to between 20 and
30 pct of EPS, respectively
* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 60 pct of
EPS for 2016 financial year
* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 70 to 80
pct of EPS for 2017 and 2018 financial years
* plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015 financial
year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)