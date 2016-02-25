Feb 25 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA :

* Cewe achieves its corporate targets for 2015

* FY 5.8 pct increase in turnover, to 554.2 million euros ($612 million)(2014: 523.8 million euros, turnover target for 2015: in range of 515 million to 535 million euros)

* FY EBIT grows by 13.0 pct to 36.8 million euros (2014: 32.6 million euros)

* In FY business segments all with a significant increase in earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)