Feb 25 MLP AG :

* Accelerates strategic transformation

* FY group net profit including profits generated by DOMCURA as of January 1, 2015 was 23.3 mln euros (29.0 million euros)

* Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 cents (17 cents)

* FY total revenue rose by 4.9 percent to 557.2 million euros ($614.65 million) and to 535.0 million euros (531.1 million euros) adjusted for acquisition effects

* FY pro forma EBIT (before acquisitions) is 32.5 million euros (39.0 million euros)

* Sustainable EBIT level to once again show considerable growth from financial year 2017

* Potential for further inorganic growth continuously reviewed - continuation of successful growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)