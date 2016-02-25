BRIEF-Zhaopin Limited Q3 revenue RMB 492.8 million
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
Feb 25 Spirent Communications Plc :
* FY profit before tax $9.6 million
* FY revenue rose 4 percent to 477.1 million usd
* full year results for year ended 31 december 2015
* FY adjusted operating profit 1 at $42.1 million versus $46.0 million
* FY operating profit at $10.1 million versus $23.7 million
* FY book to bill at $101 million versus $103 million
* Wireless & service experience revenue decreased by 6 per cent with growth in positioning and service experience offset by softness in wireless
* Regionally, revenue in americas and apac was strong, with EMEA somewhat weaker
* Impact of these market changes in wireless device test are expected to ripple into 2016
* Resulting in a projected lowering of revenue in region of $14.0 million in this part of our business
* Final dividend proposed for 2015 of 2.21 cents per ordinary share is equivalent to 1.59 pence per ordinary share
* Global markets for devices and carrier acceptance systems are continuing to see radical technological changes as customer requirements evolve
* Combined with final phase of major contract for hand-held test tools of $16.0 million being delivered in 2015, equates to an anticipated revenue headwind equivalent to 6 per cent of 2015 revenue
* Wireless & service experience revenue decreased by 6 per cent with growth in positioning and service experience offset by softness in wireless. Source text for Eikon: For full story click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.