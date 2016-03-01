March 1 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Statement re acquisition
* Update on proposed acquisition of icap's global hybrid
voice broking and information business
* Announces combined class 1 circular and prospectus
relating to transaction will be published later today
* Tullett Prebon continues to respond to second request and
to continue to work cooperatively with DoJ in connection with
its review of transaction
* Tullett Prebon and icap are also actively engaged in
pre-notification discussions with cma, having submitted a draft
notification, met with cma and responded to cma requests for
information
* Clearance will also be requested by tullett prebon and
icap from anti-trust authorities in singapore and australia
* Will seek a number of approvals from regulators including
fca in relation to a change of control to enable transaction to
take place. Tullett prebon intends to make such applications
before end of h1 2016
* Continues to anticipate that transaction will close in
2016
