UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Zalando SE
* Lothar Lanz nominated to become chairman of Zalando supervisory board
* Lothar Lanz to become new chairman effective after annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 May 2016
* Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, chief executive officer (CEO) of Modern Times Group (MTG), nominated for election to Zalando supervisory board at next AGM
* Audit committee deputy chairman Kai-Uwe Ricke to assume chairmanship of audit committee effective after AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)