March 1 Taylor Wimpey Plc :

* Revenue up to 3,139.8 million stg versus 2,686.1 million stg year earlier

* Profit before tax and exceptional items up 34.1 percent to 603.8 million stg

* Completed a total of 13,219 homes (excluding joint ventures) across UK, up 7.5 pct (2014: 12,294 homes)

* 8.0 pct increase in total average selling price to £230k (2014: £213k)

* Record year end order book representing 7,484 homes (31 December 2014: 6,601) with a total value of £1,779 million (31 December 2014: £1,397 million), excluding JV

* Total dividend 1.67 pence per share

* Final dividend 1.18 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)