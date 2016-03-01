March 1 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Plans transformation into limited partnership and
announces net loss for the year - no dividend payment for fiscal
year 2015
* FY net loss of 79 million euros ($86 million) mainly
results from value adjustments of real estate portfolio as of
Dec. 31, 2015
* Against backdrop of negative result also in annual
accounts of deutsche office, net loss for fiscal year 2015 shall
be carried forward onto new accounts; a dividend payment is
omitted
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
