March 2 Laird Plc :
* Total dividend up 4 percent to 13 pence per share
* Final dividend up 4 percent to 8.6 pence per share
* Says FY revenue at 630.4 mln stg versus 564.9 mln stg year
ago
* Says 16 pct increase in FY underlying profit before tax to
73.1 mln stg (2014: 63.2 mln stg) despite more challenging
markets in Q4.
* Says we enter 2016 confident in our outlook for further
growth and in our best position for several years
* Says over year, organic revenue 5 in US$ for Wireless
Systems increased by 9.9 pct to $360.5m (2014, $328.0m)
* Says over year, organic revenue in US$ for performance
materials was flat at $604.0m,(2014, $604.0m)
* Says FY profit before tax from continuing operations was
15.4 mln stg (2014: £48.1m)
* Says it is expected that underlying tax charge in 2016
will be in range of 18 pct to 20 pct, subject to any unexpected
changes to tax rates in countries in which we operate
* Says FY operating margin at 12.8 pct versus 12.6 pct year
ago , up 20bps
* Says FY underlying basic earnings per share at 21.8p
versus 19.1p year ago
* Says anticipate a progressive improvement in our
performance during year, with a steady first half performance
and growth weighted towards second half
* Says continued progress in Wireless Systems and better
markets within performance materials is countering headwinds in
other areas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)