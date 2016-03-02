March 2 Cancom Se
* adhoc: cancom se decides to increase share capital
* Says share capital of cancom se is to be increased by a
nominal amount up to euro 1,487,957 (this corresponds to approx.
10 % of existing share capital) using partly authorised capital
2015/i while rescinding shareholders' statutory subscription
rights
* Says increase will be in exchange for cash contributions,
with up to 1,487,957 new, notional no-par-value bearer shares
being issued
* Says this will increase company's share capital from euro
14,879,574 up to euro 16,367,531.
* Says new shares are to be underwritten by hauck &
aufhäuser privatbankiers kgaa
* Says amount of issued shares as well as placement price
will be determined at end of accelerated bookbuilding process
and is expected to be announced on march 3, 2016
* Says net proceeds from capital increase will be used to
strengthen equity base for further organic and inorganic growth
of group
* Says commitment to offer new shares to institutional
investors in an accelerated private placement (accelerated
bookbuilding)
