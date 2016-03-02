March 2 Gft Technologies Se
* adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se announces
guidance for financial year 2016
* Says announces guidance for financial year 2016
* Says annual forecast for consolidated revenue at 410.00
million euros for financial year 2016
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50
million euros and earnings before taxes (ebt) 35.00 million
euros
* Says according to preliminary calculations, gft group
will report consolidated revenue of 373.51 million euros,
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(ebitda) of 44.56 million euros and earnings before taxes (ebt)
of 32.52 million euros for its financial year 2015
* Gft technologies se decided to propose a dividend of eur
0.30 (prev. year: eur 0.25) for the financial year 2015 at the
annual general meeting on 14 june 2016
* Gft technologies se says nticipates a further positive
development of business in 2016 and forecasts revenue growth to
eur 410.00 million. Ebitda is expected to improve to eur 48.50
million for the year as a whole with an increase in ebt to eur
35.00 million.
* Gft technologies se says assuming that the demand for
solutions to achieve regulatory compliance remains strong and
the trend to digitise business processes continues, the gft
group aims to raise revenue to eur 800 million in the medium
term, with an ebitda margin of around 12 percent in 2020.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Frankfurt newsroom)