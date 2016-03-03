BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* As of February 29, 2016, total registered users on GIG's iGaming sites Guts.com, Betspin.com and Rizk.com were 338.423, up from 307,667 users as of January 31, 2016
* Total active real money players for the three months period December 2015 - February 2016 were 80,395, an increase of 14,654 players (22%) compared to the November 2015 to January 2016 period
* On the iGamingCloud platform, an agreement has been signed with Damigur Holdings Ltd. to launch their new casino brand in Q2 2016
* This is the 14th agreement for iGC and the combined annual contribution from these agreements adds up to around 5.6 million euros ($6.08 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: