BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 Cancom SE
* Cancom capital increase fully placed
* Placement of 1,487,957 new shares with institutional investors raises 66.2 million euros gross for company
* Placement price was euro 44.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: