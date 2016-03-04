March 4 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) acquires remaining outstanding shares in Nord Senja Laks AS for a cash consideration of NOK 70 million ($8.2 mln).

* Acquires 135 shares in Nord Senja Laks AS, corresponding to 33.3 pct of the outstanding shares.

* Following the Transaction, NRS will own 100 pct of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.

* Nord Senja Laks owns five farming licenses and is part of NRS Region North located on Senja in Troms.

* The total harvest volume for Nord Senja Laks in 2015 was 4,415 tonnes.

* The Transaction indirectly corresponds to an acquisition of 1.67 farming licenses including biomass and fixed assets. This yields an enterprise value per license of approximately NOK 51 million.

* The Transaction fortifies NRS's position in Troms, an important future growth area for the fish farming industry.

* The Transaction, including transfer of assets, is expected to close on 10 March 2016.