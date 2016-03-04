BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) acquires remaining outstanding shares in Nord Senja Laks AS for a cash consideration of NOK 70 million ($8.2 mln).
* Acquires 135 shares in Nord Senja Laks AS, corresponding to 33.3 pct of the outstanding shares.
* Following the Transaction, NRS will own 100 pct of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.
* Nord Senja Laks owns five farming licenses and is part of NRS Region North located on Senja in Troms.
* The total harvest volume for Nord Senja Laks in 2015 was 4,415 tonnes.
* The Transaction indirectly corresponds to an acquisition of 1.67 farming licenses including biomass and fixed assets. This yields an enterprise value per license of approximately NOK 51 million.
* The Transaction fortifies NRS's position in Troms, an important future growth area for the fish farming industry.
* The Transaction, including transfer of assets, is expected to close on 10 March 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.