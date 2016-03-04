BRIEF-Pixelworks to acquire Vixs systems
* Each share of Vixs will be exchanged for 0.04836 of a share of Pixelworks' common stock
March 4 Monitise Plc
* Statement re share price movement
* Notes recent movement in share price
* There is no certainty that a disposal will take place or what terms of any such disposal may be.
* It is in very early stage discussions regarding a possible disposal of content business ( markco media businesses) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on some judges on Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. government sources said.