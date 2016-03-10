March 10 Hiscox Ltd
* Hiscox group agrees to sell the Hong Kong division of
DirectAsia business to WellLink
* Hiscox group to focus future growth strategy of directasia
on Singapore and Thailand
* Transaction is subject to regulatory
approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in
Hong Kong.
* The Hong Kong division of DirectAsia was established in
2012 and generated $8 million of GWP in 2015, serves 29,000
customers and employs 40 people.
* Its primary business is motor, with ancillary lines in
travel.
* Its new owner, Well Link Group Holdings Limited, is backed
by an investor group with interests in insurance broking,
corporate and customer finance, securities and futures
brokerage, and asset management.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)