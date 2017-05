March 10 Ahlers AG :

* Ahlers' results decline due to reduced revenues in FY 2014/15, while cash flow picks up and balance sheet remains solid. Increased consolidated net income expected for 2015/16.

* Sales revenues in 2014/15 down by 5.9 percent due to strong decline in Russian business, reduced sales to last remaining private label customer and Gin Tonic

* Sales revenues declined by 5.9 percent from 257.1 million euros ($282.01 million) to 241.9 million euros in FY 2014/15

* FY EBIT before special effects declined by 65 percent from 11.7 million euros to 4.1 million euros and consolidated net income contracted by 77 percent from 6.0 million euros to 1.4 million euros

* Dividend proposal of 0.25 euro per preferred share and 0.20 euro per common share

* Increased consolidated net income expected for fiscal year 2015/16

* EBIT after special effects and consolidated net income after taxes should clearly exceed prior year level in 2015/16

* Expects a very moderate decline against previous year in total sales revenues for 2015/16