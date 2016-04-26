REFILE-UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac attacks new bank levy in warning to shareholders
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts
April 26 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Airopack Technology Group reaches an agreement with Resilux to take full ownership of Airolux
* ATG to acquire Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture
* ATG will pay a cash consideration of 25 million euros ($28.15 million) to acquire Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux
* Will also repay Resilux's outstanding shareholder loans and financial debts to Airolux of around 37 million euros
* Will enter into a global preferred supply agreement with Resilux
* Will commence preparation for a share capital increase to implement its strategic partnership with Apollo Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent