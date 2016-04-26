BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Elekta Ab
* The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to acquire Elekta linear accelerators and other radiotherapy solutions
* Says order, for four infinity treatment systems, will also include elekta's high-resolution beam shaping solution
* The deal also includes four high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy afterloaders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China