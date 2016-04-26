BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Stratec Biomedical Ag
* Q1 sales 31.2 million eur versus 34.5 million eur year ago
* Dividend 0.75 eur per share
* Says achieved ebit of eur 4.5 million (previous year: eur 5.8 million)
* Says decided to propose company's twelfth consecutive dividend increase, in this case to eur 0.75
* Says updated forecast, extended to include future sales and earnings at diatron, is expected to be published with half-yearly financial report 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China