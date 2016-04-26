BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Boohoo.Com Plc
* FY revenue rose 40 percent to 195.4 million stg
* Adjusted EBITDA £18.7 million, up 32%
* Profit before tax 15.674 million stg versus 11.068 million stg, +42%
* We have had an encouraging start to 2017 financial year
* We currently anticipate sales growth of c.25% for financial year, in line with current market expectations
* We will continue to look at opportunities to invest in incremental growth, which may impact margins on a short term basis
* We will look to maintain EBITDA margins at similar levels to financial year just ended (in line with market expectations) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22