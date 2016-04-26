April 26 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Closes first quarter of 2016 with a growth in sales and earnings - integration of Wormland is progressing well

* Gross sales in amount of 37.3 million euros (previous year: 21.7 million euros) in first three months of year

* Q1 gross profit reached 14.3 million euros (previous year: 8.5 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to -2.4 million euros (previous year: 0.0 million euros), earnings before taxes (EBT) to -2.7 million euros (previous year: -0.2 million euros)

* Q1 earnings after taxes were at -2.5 million euros (previous year: -0.1 million euros)

* Still stays with its sales target for 2016, to generate trade sales of 180 million euros to 190 million euros and ebit of 8 million euros to 9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)