April 26 Whitbread Plc :
* FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.9 percent to 546.3
million stg
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 90.35 pence per share
* Final dividend up 10 percent to 61.85 pence per share
* FY group total sales growth of 12 pct and like for like
sales 2 growth of 3 pct
* Premier Inn total sales growth of 12.9 pct and like for
like sales up 4.2 pct
* Costa total sales growth of 15.9 pct, system sales up 15.3
pct and UK like for like sales up 2.9 pct
* FY group return on capital of 15.3 pct (2014/15: 15.7 pct)
includes investments in future hotel openings
* Strong cash generated from operations of 782.2 million stg
which funded capital investment 4 of 724.9 million stg
* "Whilst it is only six weeks into our new financial year
we remain confident of making good progress this year" - CEO
