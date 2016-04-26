April 26 Whitbread Plc :

* FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.9 percent to 546.3 million stg

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 90.35 pence per share

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 61.85 pence per share

* FY group total sales growth of 12 pct and like for like sales 2 growth of 3 pct

* Premier Inn total sales growth of 12.9 pct and like for like sales up 4.2 pct

* Costa total sales growth of 15.9 pct, system sales up 15.3 pct and UK like for like sales up 2.9 pct

* FY group return on capital of 15.3 pct (2014/15: 15.7 pct) includes investments in future hotel openings

* Strong cash generated from operations of 782.2 million stg which funded capital investment 4 of 724.9 million stg

* "Whilst it is only six weeks into our new financial year we remain confident of making good progress this year" - CEO