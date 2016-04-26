BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
FRANKFURT, April 26 Stada
* Stada Arzneimittel AG: successful refinancing through the securing of additional promissory note loans of a total of 350 million euros
* Says has refinanced promissory note loans in amount of 188 million euros, which will expire in December 2016
* Says securing of refinancing sum will result in significant annual interest savings in future
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete