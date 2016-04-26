BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says insiders and employees intend to subscribe for a minimum of 5.4 million SEK
* Says that board members, other insiders and employees intend to subscribe for a minimum of 129 000 units, equivalent to at least SEK 5.4 million, in the company's preferential rights issue with the subscription period between 18 April and 2 May
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete