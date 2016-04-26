(Corrects headline to say that Cooke's current designation is finance director, not CFO)

April 26 Hornby Plc :

** Appoints current group finance director Steve Cooke as its new chief executive

** Roger Canham, executive chairman, will continue in his role for time being but will resume his non-executive role by end of 2016

** Looking to appoint an interim finance director in near term.

