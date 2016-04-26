BRIEF- Oomitsu announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22
(Corrects headline to say that Cooke's current designation is finance director, not CFO)
April 26 Hornby Plc :
** Appoints current group finance director Steve Cooke as its new chief executive
** Roger Canham, executive chairman, will continue in his role for time being but will resume his non-executive role by end of 2016
** Looking to appoint an interim finance director in near term.
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec