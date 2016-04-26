April 26 Russia's Severstal says:

* Has completed the offering of $200 million principal amount of senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2021;

* The bonds will carry a coupon of 0.5 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears;

* The initial conversion price is expected to be announced later today.