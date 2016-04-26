April 26 Bookrunner

* Proposed placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone Plc

* Funds Managed By Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others announce intention to sell about 75 mln shares - Bookrunner

* Goldman Sachs European Special Situations, Strategic Value Partners and other shareholders to sell shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner

* Placing shares represent approximately 14% of McCarthy & Stone's issued share capital - Bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner