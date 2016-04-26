BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Bookrunner
* Proposed placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone Plc
* Funds Managed By Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others announce intention to sell about 75 mln shares - Bookrunner
* Goldman Sachs European Special Situations, Strategic Value Partners and other shareholders to sell shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner
* Placing shares represent approximately 14% of McCarthy & Stone's issued share capital - Bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO