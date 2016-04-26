BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26Aroundtown Property Holdings plc :
* Completed the successful placement of 600 million euro ($677.9 million) of senior, unsecured 6 year bonds
* Fixed the nominal coupon of the bonds at 1.5 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears Source text: bit.ly/1SxVXUn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO