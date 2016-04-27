BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Generates 23.7 million euros ($26.77 million)pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 profit 88.7 million euros
* Q2 outlook: consumer loan, new corporate design, market launch of comdirect trading app and bonus scheme
* Total income in first three months amounted to 88.7 million euros, 9.5 pct below exceptional value of previous year's quarter at 98.1 mln euros
* Q1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses fell 9.0 pct to 32.0 mln euros (previous year: 35.2 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.