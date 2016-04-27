BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Will issue 3.2 million new shares to partners
* Shares will be issued at 4.43 Norwegian crowns ($0.5425) per share
* Will issue 819,400 new shares at 2.67 crowns per share and 565,000 new shares at 3.19 crowns per share
* Total proceeds for 4.6 million new shares issued is 18.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1663 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.