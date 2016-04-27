BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Isra Vision AG :
* Strategic large-scale order underscores Isra's growth targets for the financial year and confirms strong market position
* Receives a large-scale order for the quality assurance of glass products
* Order encompasses a total volume of several million euros
* Once again plans an additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for present 2015/2016 financial year
* In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016
* Plans on reaching revenue goal of 150 million euros ($169.62 million) in medium term
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore