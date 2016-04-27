April 27 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA :

* Says has signed two contracts with a total value of 23.6 million euros ($26.69 million) with Airbus Defence and Space

* Contracts are for delivery of a KA band Antenna Pointing System and Solar Array Drive Assembly for next generation European weather satellite program MetOp-Second Generation (MetOp-SG) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)