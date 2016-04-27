BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA :
* Says has signed two contracts with a total value of 23.6 million euros ($26.69 million) with Airbus Defence and Space
* Contracts are for delivery of a KA band Antenna Pointing System and Solar Array Drive Assembly for next generation European weather satellite program MetOp-Second Generation (MetOp-SG)
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore