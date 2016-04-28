April 28 Gjensidige :
* Has agreed to acquire the Swedish insurance portfolio of
Vardia Insurance Group ASA
* Gjensidiges market share in Sweden will increase from
approximately 1.6 percent to approximately 2.5 percent based on
2015 numbers
* Gross premiums written for the Swedish portfolio to be
acquired were approximately SEK 650 million in 2015, of which 75
per cent were retail premiums and 25 per cent were commercial
SME premiums
* In relation to, and conditional upon, the acquisition of
the portfolio, Gjensidige has also entered into an agreement to
acquire Vardia Försäkring AB from Vardia Holding AB
* The closing of the transaction is expected to take place
during the second quarter of 2016, contingent upon approval from
the relevant authorities and certain other conditions being
fulfilled
* Isolated, the transaction is expected to affect the
strategic capital buffer of Gjensidige by approximately NOK 500
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)