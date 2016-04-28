BRIEF-Next Bio Holdings changes CEO to Jung In Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Jung In Chul from Cho Seung Yeon, due to Cho Seung Yeon's resignation
April 28 Kontron AG :
* Shows seasonally subdued start to 2016, annual guidance confirmed
* Q1 revenue fell 9.1 percent to 89.5 million euros ($101.44 million)
* Anticipates revenues between 460 million - 480 million euros for year, as well as a gross margin in excess of 25 pct
* EBIT margin adjusted for restructuring cost and non-recurring effects is expected within a corridor of 3 pct to 5 pct in 2016
* Q1 order intake down 8.9 pct to 79.9 million euros
* Q1 EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost was down 2.7 million euros at -4.9 million euros
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME