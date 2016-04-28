FRANKFURT, April 28 Siltronic Ag

* Siltronic reports slightly better sales than expected in Q1 of 2016

* Says sales forecast for 2016 as a whole: year-on-year decrease in low to medium single-digit percentage range

* Says at 220.6 million euros ($250.03 million), sales were up by 2.5 percent on Q4 of 2015 (215.3 million euros) but down on very strong Q1 of 2015

* Says ebitda amounted to 23.6 million euros

* Says net result for period came to a net loss of eur 11.5 million euros

* Says company still expects EBITDA margin for full year 2016 to slightly improve compared to 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros)