April 28 Galliford Try Plc
* Infrastructure division has, in joint venture with Capita
, extended its Urban Vision partnership with Salford City
Council
* Three-year extension to the Urban Vision partnership worth
up to £90 million in total, of which Galliford Try anticipates
seeing revenues of £30 million
* Also been appointed to a new infrastructure services
framework worth a total between £900 million and £1.2 billion
over four years, for the North East Purchasing Organisation
(NEPO) which represents 12 local authorities in the region
* Galliford Try allocated to five lots namely infrastructure
works above £5 million, highways work above £5 million, marine
and coastal works above £1 million, highways structures above £5
million and public realm works above £1 million
* Has also been appointed to the civil engineering framework
operated by South Tyneside Council which is anticipated to
generate about £20 million of business over its three-year term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Newsroom)