April 28 Adlife AB :
* Addlife's rights issue fully subscribed
* Rights issue with preferential rights for company's shareholders has been fully subscribed
* Final count shows that 199,360 shares of class A and 4.7 million shares of class B,
corresponding to about 98.8 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for with subscription
rights
* Through rights issue Addlife will receive proceeds amounting to about 300 million Swedish
crowns ($37.24 million) before deduction of issue costs
($1 = 8.0560 Swedish crowns)
