PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 17
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects period in headline to Q1 from FY.)
April 28 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :
* PSI with strong new orders and stable EBIT in first quarter
* Achieved 1 percent lower sales of 42.6 million euros ($48.36 million) in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 new orders improves by 13 percent to 70 million euros
* Q1 EBIT improved by 25 percent to 2.2 million euros (March 31, 2015, adjusted: 1.7 million euros)
* Q1 group net result was, as in previous year, 1.4 million euros
* Expects important contracts to be placed in germany and for exports in coming quarters
* Maintains cautious targets for 2016 set down in 2015 annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it appoints YAESU AUDIT & Co as new corporate auditor, effective June 27