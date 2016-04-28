BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Update on the disposal of Williams & Glyn
* Have undertaken further extensive analysis on separation and divestment of Williams & Glyn
* Overall financial impact on RBS is now likely to be significantly greater than previously estimated.
* Concluded that there is a significant risk that separation and divestment to which we are committed will not be achieved by 31st December 2017
* RBS is exploring alternative means to achieve separation and divestment
* Due to complexities of Williams & Glyn's customer and product mix, programme to create a cloned banking platform continues to be very challenging
* Timetable to achieve separation is uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.