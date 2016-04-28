BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Steilmann SE :
* Application for downlisting from prime standard to general standard
* With consent of preliminary insolvency administrator management board has just decided to apply for revocation of admission to prime standard of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
* Admission of shares to regulated market (general standard) should remain unaffected
